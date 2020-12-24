Community mourns death of TN dentist after skiing accident at Beech Mountain, NC

Photo: Dr. Nathan Dale Willis (pictured above in sunglasses) passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on Wednesday after a skiing accident. Courtesy: Healing Hands Health Center

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, TN dentist passed away in the hospital Wednesday after a skiing accident at Beech Mountain in North Carolina.

Dr. Nathan Dale Willis passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday after he was severely injured while skiing, according to Discovery Church Lead Pastor Matt Korell.

Beech Mountain Ski Resort management sent a statement to news outlets regarding the accident.

We regret to announce a skiing incident that occurred yesterday, resulting in the death of one of our patrons. Beech Mountain Resort extends our deepest sympathy and support to the guests family and friends. Beech Mountain Ski Resort

According to Korell, Dr. Willis was flown to JCMC after the accident. He later died at the hospital with family present.

Korell told News Channel 11 that Dr. Willis was the chairman of Discovery Church’s elders and a person who loved to volunteer and help his community.

Dr. Willis practiced dentistry at Alamont Dental Associates.

He was also a volunteer dentist with Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol.

“He was a long time volunteer & supporter of Healing Hands. We are all devastated,” health center officials said in a statement to News Channel 11.