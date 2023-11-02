BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home Tuesday morning after they said Michael Alexander Mcminn, 22, was accidentally shot in the head.

Those who knew McMinn said he went by Alex. Not only was he a son, brother, friend, and a PE teacher at Belton Preparatory Academy, he was someone who could walk into a room and change it for the better.

“Alex was one of those people who just lit up a room,” Alan Barr, Belton Preparatory Academy Principal said. “He just had that kind of a smile.”

Mcminn had just graduated from Anderson University and this summer was hired at Belton Preparatory Academy as the physical education teacher.

“He was a bit of a practical joker and the kids adored him,” Barr said. “That is a natural ability to come in and have five years old, to middle schoolers just adore you. There is a natural talent there.”

Barr said councilors were made available to students and teachers as they deal with grieving the loss of their teacher, brother and friend.

“It is a learning experience; I mean this is what we do,” Barr said. “I am sure you have heard of the teachable moment and this is part of it. It is part of those life skills and to know that it is okay. It is not over in a day. It is going to be with you and we are here to help.”

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said McMinn was shot by a family member as he was being shown a newly purchased gun. He was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said they have concluded their investigation into McMinn’s death, ruling it accidental.

“After further investigation into the case it was determined that the incident was a tragic accident,” Lt. Jeffery Hines, Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said. “The case will be closed with no criminal charges to follow. No charges have been filed.”

The school said a vigil will be held at Belton Preparatory Academy Friday morning.