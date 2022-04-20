WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – A two-vehicle crash, which the Wellford police chief described as a “true tragedy,” is under investigation. Three people, including a 6-year-old girl, died following the crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 29.

“It was like a boom and it was over. It was just really horrendous,” Diane Fisher, who lives nearby, said.

Fisher was in her home, located off of Highway 29, when she heard what she described as the sound of a bomb going off. When she walked outside and saw the aftermath, she said she knew it wasn’t good.

“When you see this, you just start praying immediately,” Fisher told 7NEWS.

Wellford Police Chief David Green said three people died at the scene.

The coroner identified the victims in one of the cars as 30-year-old Megan Jackson Barnett and her daughter, 6-year-old Briley Diann Barnett, of Wellford. 43-year-old Jackolane Mattison, of Lyman, was in the other vehicle.

“Both vehicles were into the intersection at Highway 29,” Chief Green said.

Chief Green said they believe speed played a role in the crash.

It’s hitting the entire Wellford community hard. Barnett taught at Wellford Academy, and her daughter was a first grade student at the school.

“When she walked through the room, you couldn’t have a bad day around Megan,” a close friend to Megan Barnett told us.

Community members said Mattison is being remembered as a dear person who would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need.

Fisher said she’s praying hard for the families of those who lost their lives.