Community mourns teen fatally injured in Union Co. fire

CARLISLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Funeral services have been announced for a teen who passed away three months from injuries suffered in a fiery explosion.

The coroner said Cole Harris, 16, of Carlisle died Saturday at the Augusta Burn Center.

Harris was airlifted to the burn center following a reported explosion and fire July 13 at a building on Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard in Carlisle.

Harris suffered burns to 92 percent of his body, according to the coroner.

Funeral services for Harris will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Saint Luke AME Zion Church in Carlisle, S.C.

Harris was a student at Union County High School.

In a Facebook post, the school asked the community to keep the Harris family in their thoughts and prayers.

Harris is survived by his parents, a brother, three sisters and several other family members, according to an obituary.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.

A witness told a deputy he heard an explosion at the commercial building moments before he and another person rescued the victim from the front door of the burning building, according to an incident report.

The Union Times reports the destroyed building was once the Old English Cafe.

Sheriff David Taylor said upgrades had been made to the restaurant prior to the incident. The origin of the fire was natural or propane gas, but what sparked it remains under investigation.

“Very tragic situation, young man, life before him, it’s just a terrible situation,” Sheriff Taylor said.

