Community organizations provide heating assistance in The Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–As people in The Upstate get ready for colder temperatures community organizations are lending a helping hand.

“We help with all electric, natural gas, propane any type of fuel except for those that are portable we don’t help with those due to the dangers,” said Tandy bannister, the director for community economic opportunity department at SHARE.

She says they’ve already helped thousands of people this year.

“Many of them are having to make tough decision, whether they can heat their home or maybe provide a warm meal,” said Bannister.

SHARE receives federal funding, so those seeking help through them need to meet certain qualifications.

“If we can’t help them, we have partners that we refer them to that may be able to help them as well,” said Bannister.

Organizations like United Ministries.

“Pretty much any type of heat we do provide assistance for,” said Jade Fountain, director of mission advancement.

She says United Ministries is often the final option for those who are struggling

“We are usually the last, or we are always the last $100 dollars,” said Fountain.

Since November, the organization has helped more than 80 senior household keep their heat on. Much of that is thanks to other community partners.

“We’re able to provide all these different types of heat assistance or utility assistance in large part to that partnership with Duke,” said Fountain.

Duke Energy has launched its yearly “Share the Warmth” campaign which makes it easy for people to donate to those in need. And that helps local organizations keep people warm.

“It is tough for them to come in and ask for help but that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to assist them in their time of need,” said Bannister.

“Oftentimes these are families with children or seniors who get just single check every month, so just to see the relief on their faces to know that at least this month they’re getting what they need, it’s really huge,” said Fountain.

If you’d like to help, organizations like SHARE and United Ministries are always accepting monetary donations. Both places will also work with you if you need help paying your utility bills.