Community rallies around families after fatal car crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Four people who were killed in a car crash on North Main Street last Sunday were laid to rest this week.

Scott Gladen who lives near the tree that the vehicle struck says he’s been overwhelmed by the response, saying, “There’s been hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people,” laying flowers, lifting up prayers, and honoring the lives of the four victims at the tree.

He says after watching this week unfold he feels connected to the people affected even though he didn’t know the victims.

“I would hate to be clinging to an oak tree as my last attachment to my child,” Gladen said.

As the father of two kids he says he cant imagine having to bury a child.

“You know those parents, you’ve gotten the news already, they’ve seen the crash sight, they’ve grieved, now it’s time to go to bed, how do you go to sleep,” Gladen said.

Jas Rosales came to pay her respects at the tree Sunday.

She’s a friend of the families affected and says she’s not surprised by the amount of support from the community.

She says this amount of love is normal in the Latino community.

“We are about a unit. We are strong pillars together,” Rosales said. “We ride and die together. It’s a bond that is really interconnected. Most of these people aren’t biologically my family but when you can encountered them, their families made you as one.”

The cause of the crash is still unknown but an investigation is ongoing.

The owners of the property where the tree involved in the crash is said police have been there all week marking off areas, flying drones, and taking pictures.

We’re told a public vigil is being held to honor the victims on Monday at 7:00 at University Square in Greenville.