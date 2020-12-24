Community remembers murder victim Michael Land at vigil

UNION, S.C. (WSPA)- In Union Wednesday night, a crowd gathered to remember Michael Land, who was found murdered at his home on Woodlawn Avenue Friday evening.

“We couldn’t believe it,” said Ayesha Stewart, who is the mother of eight-year-old Michael Land Jr. “Like still to this today…I’m processing.”

Hundreds of people showed their support at the vigil Wednesday.

“People showed him so much love because he showed everybody else so much love,” Stewart said.

Friends and his large family were among those gathered.

“He was great though growing up with him,” said Land’s cousin Keith Gist. “I didn’t want to be like nobody else but him.”

Land worked as a landscaper and without him, everyone may not have gathered on the Chambertown baseball field Wednesday– literally.

“He fixed it,” Stewart said. “He dug it up for the kids you know so they could come out and you know have some places to play sports, to do whatever it is that he wanted to do.”

He was also known for hosting an annual school supply drive for kids in union– a tradition that Stewart wants to keep alive.

“Every year the kids look forward to that,” Stewart said. “Not only school supplies, bouncey houses, slides, you know, just all kinds of stuff for the kids.”

But she said Land’s greatest accomplishment is his son.

“My son is his legacy,” she said. “My son is his memory. Mike lives through him.”

Union Public Safety has not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

