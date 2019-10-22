Community starts fundraiser for Anderson Co. Sheriff’s body cameras

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office may be one step closer to getting body cameras with some help from the community.

To purchase body cameras would cost several hundred dollars per camera, according to Anderson County Sheriff Chad Mcbride, but he said the real issue is that the video storage would cost one hundred dollars per officer per month.

It’s those reaccuring costs that have held back the process.

Now one community member has started a fundraiser on Facebook to help raise the funds and local businesses are already donating.

“If I have to donate more and pay more taxes for it I would be more than glad to like needing a new jail. All the things I’ve seen the sheriff ask for are things we’ve been in dire need for a long time and I’m all for paying for it out of our pocket, we just want it done at this point,” said Walt Lanier with Homeland Park Community Watch.

The sheriff hopes to have some cameras purchased in the next few months, but it may not be for all officers starting out.