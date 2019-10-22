Community starts fundraiser for Anderson Co. Sheriff’s body cameras

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office may be one step closer to getting body cameras with some help from the community.

To purchase body cameras would cost several hundred dollars per camera, according to Anderson County Sheriff Chad Mcbride, but he said the real issue is that the video storage would cost one hundred dollars per officer per month.

It’s those reaccuring costs that have held back the process.

Now one community member has started a fundraiser on Facebook to help raise the funds and local businesses are already donating.

“If I have to donate more and pay more taxes for it I would be more than glad to like needing a new jail. All the things I’ve seen the sheriff ask for are things we’ve been in dire need for a long time and I’m all for paying for it out of our pocket, we just want it done at this point,” said Walt Lanier with Homeland Park Community Watch.

The sheriff hopes to have some cameras purchased in the next few months, but it may not be for all officers starting out.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store