Community to celebrate Veterans Day on Thursday

(WSPA) – Thursday is Veterans Day, a day to celebrate men and women who have served in the United States military.

On this national day, celebrations will take place all around the country, including the Upstate. Greenville County Veterans Affairs and the community will hold a celebration at Greenville County Square at 11 a.m.

Congressman William Timmons will speak and guests can enjoy live music from the Upstate Senior Band and Miss Liberty Bell.

Gov. McMaster will also be in the Upstate to tour Veteran-owned businesses. President Biden will attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

Government offices will be closed Thursday and there will be no mail service.

There are about 400,000 veterans in SC, according to Veterans Affairs, and 730,000 in NC.