LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A vigil was held Sunday to remember two teens killed in a Laurens County crash this week.

Jasmine Peake, 14, of Joanna, and Madison Simmons, 14, of Gray Court were killed in an ATV crash on Milton Road at Pickens Street Thursday.

(Source: Madison’s family)



Following services for Madison, the community gathered for the prayer vigil at Christ Central Ministry in Joanna.