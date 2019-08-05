Community Volunteer Day held at Maranatha Farms in Greenville

Breaking News
by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Some volunteers were called upon at a popular produce venue in the Upstate.

Community Volunteer Day was held Sunday morning at Maranatha Farms on Saluda Dam Road in Greenville.

Volunteers helped harvest and wash produce, and also prepared some community supported agriculture bags.

The bags are filled for members who buy local food and produce directly from a farmer.

“Let’s face it, organic vegetables are pretty expensive and this is a way with volunteers to keep labor costs and things down, so we can distribute produce much better,” Curtis Miller, farm manager with Maranatha Farms, said.

Maranatha farms is a church-supported nonprofit community garden, which raises awareness about and provides organically grown vegetables.

