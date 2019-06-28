Community wants violence to end in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – From a quiet neighborhood street to a bustling gas station, violence has rocked the Anderson community this week.

“This has been around you all along, this crime has been here all along, but when it happens in spurts it becomes a story for you to look at on Facebook because everyone is talking about it,” said Walt Lanier who’s the President of the Homeland Park Community Watch.

A drive by shooting claimed the life of 11 year old Ja’Naiya Scott early Sunday morning on West End Avenue. On Wednesday, the community gathered to remember her life and hope police could catch the killer.

“We need help from the community, we need people to talk and them to come forward if they know anything,” said Capt. Mike Aikens with Anderson Police.

Then Thursday morning another drive by shooting, but this time on King Street. While no one was injured, hours later 18 year old Jerzie Smith was shot and killed inside the Stop-A-Minit on East River Street.

“We really need to stand up and quit talking about it and do something not just Homeland Park, not just the city, but the entire county needs to start being productive,” Lanier said.

Lanier is the leader behind the Homeland Park Community Watch. He believes to help the community the youth need activities and people need to speak out to protect their neighbors, family and friends from further gun violence.

“My house in December of 2018 was involved in a drive by shooting and it’s a helpless feeling knowing that you can’t come out and defend yourself because the guy is already gone,” Lanier said.

As of now, police do not believe any of the four shootings are connected.

The family of Smith is holding a balloon release Wednesday, July 3rd in his honor at Anderson Gardens from 3pm to 6pm and they are asking everyone to wear black in his memory.

There is still a $10,000 reward put up by community business owners for any information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Scott.