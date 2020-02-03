Competing proposals suggest naming 85/385 interchange after Obama, Trump

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Jan. 22 two South Carolina Republican lawmakers proposed a bill to rename an upstate interchange to Donald J. Trump interchange.

Rep. Jonathan Hill and Rep. Stewart Jones are sponsoring the bill to rename the 85- 385 interchange.

If the bill is passed this would require the department of transportation to change the signs, which is something the two representatives say they think is well deserved.

“We think this is a really good idea to name this very busy interchange after the greatest president that we’ve ever had” said Rep. Jones.

According to the resolution, Hill and Jones say president Trump has the full support of countless South Carolinians and deserves to be honored.

“It’s important that we recognize publicly the very tangible and significant good things President Trump has done” said Rep. Hill.

But not everyone is for the bill, in fact many people want the name to remain the same, they say the traffic and infrastructure should be the main focus.

“I think that is crazy I understand that he is the President right now but he hasn’t really done anything too much good.” said Brandon Hilton, SC resident. “Myself being a part of the LGBT community I don’t feel like he has done anything really to help the LGBT community.” said Hilton.

A petition on change.org was circulating online on Sunday to prevent the name change.

Democrat Reps. King and Williams introduced a bill on January 28th to rename the same interchange “President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange”

According to the bill, lawmakers say “under President Obama’s leadership, Congress passed the America Recovery and Reinvestment Act to spur economic growth, rescuing America from the Great Recession and cutting the unemployment rate by more than half during his administration;” and “Barack Obama found strength for the accomplishments of his duties in the strong support of his family, former first lady Michelle Obama, and his daughters, Malia and Sasha”

Both bills were introduced at the end of January and have been referred to a committee in the house that oversees these types of bills.