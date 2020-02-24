Concerns growing as Real ID deadline inches closer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The clock is ticking and officials across the country, including here in the upstate, are worried you’re not going to get it done- we’re talking about the Real ID’s that will soon be required if you want to board a flight and don’t have a valid passport or military ID.

On a bustling airport Sunday afternoon, people like Jeremy Aartun are getting home from a weekend getaway. He was in Washington D.C.

“We met some friends of my wife from Alaska, they were traveling,” said Pumpkintown Resident, Jeremy Aartun.

Others like Eva Osborn still have somewhere to be.

“I have family over here, so I saw them first and then I was supposed to go home at 3:00 but I missed my flight,” said New York resident, Eva Osborn.

But regardless of their final destinations, these two have something in common.

Neither of them have gotten their Real ID’s. That’s exactly what has some people working at airports across the country concerned about that October deadline.

“Its been a long time coming but now that the deadline is finally here, I think its taken a lot of people by surprise and we wanted to make sure all of our passengers are able to fly,” Michelle Fleming, the Communications Manager at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport told us.

Michelle Fleming with the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport told us if you don’t have that gold star on your ID, a valid passport or military ID, you’ll be turned away at security.

Congress passed the law after the terrorist attacks on September 11th to create a national standard for all states.

“It’s an extra security measure. Airport security is priority number one and making sure our passengers are who they say they are and there are no concerns,” Fleming said.

While a lot of the travelers we talked to told us they still have to make their way to the DMV, others like Geoff Williams don’t have to worry about the mad rush.

7 News: “Do you have your Real ID?”

“Yes,” said Washington D.C. Resident, Geoff Williams.

And as a reminder, this Real ID isn’t just needed for boarding a flight. You’ll also need it to enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation.

DMV’s across the state previously announced they had extended hours to make sure everyone meets this deadline. That is where of course you can go to get it.

However, the GSP Airport will be having an event coming up on April 10 from 10 A.M. to 2 p.m. At this time, you can get a real ID right there.

You will need to bring the required documentation like proof of identity, proof of Social Security number, two proofs of your current physical address and proof of all legal name changes.