CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A lifesaving device came in handy during a Concord house fire on Saturday – not for a person, but a pet.

Concord firefighters used a specially-designed pet oxygen mask to save three dogs from a burning home.

Firefighters were called to 2891 Watercrest Drive NW around 4:19 p.m. on Saturday and found smoke showing from the home.

The fire was brought under control within four minutes of crews arriving, but before crews arrived, one of the occupants attempted to run into the house to rescue the family’s three dogs. That person suffered lacerations and smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene.

Concord firefighters located and rescued the dogs from the home, but engineer Rene Soriano noticed they needed immediate medical attention.

“We don’t just provide a service to humans; we’re there for all life,” said Soriano. “I just couldn’t walk by the dog and know it needed help. The homeowners were just crying; the dog looked lifeless.”

Soriano administered oxygen to the dogs using the specially-designed oxygen mask; it’s shaped to fit over pet muzzles.

“Believe it or not, it actually comes in handy a good bit because more and more houses that we come in contact with, they do have families that have pets,” said Battalion Chief Matt Hairfield. “Honestly, it’s a lot easier because you don’t have straps with these. You can just take the dog’s muzzle and just kind of guide it up in there.”

Last the firefighters heard all three dogs lived.

The Concord Fire Department says a pet safety group donated the masks.

Five adults and two children were displaced from the house fire and were assisted by the American Red Cross.