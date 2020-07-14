Confederate monument removed from Buncombe County courthouse property

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Confederate monument was removed from Buncombe County courthouse property early Tuesday morning.

The 60th Regiment/Battle of Chickamauga monument was removed following a joint resolution passed by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners on June 16. The resolution requested the United Daughters of the Confederacy “to immediately remove the two Confederate monuments located at the Buncombe County Courthouse and Pack Square Park.”

The removal process was completed early Tuesday morning in the interest of public safety, according to a release from the county.