Confidential mental health hotline available for Laurens County students

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Families in Laurens County School District 55 now have access to a confidential hotline, chat service, and text message service for students in a crisis.

The partnership between the South Carolina Department of Education and Mental Health America of Greenville County is described as a collective effort to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student’s well-being.

“This is a 24-hour, 7-day a week confidential hotline, chat, and texting service that offers a nonjudgmental sounding board for people to talk about life’s struggles and offer a listening ear to provide crisis intervention,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, Superintendent of LCSD 55. “We do not want anyone to feel hopeless or that they don’t have anywhere to turn for help.”

The superintendent shared that students can call 800-273-8255 or text 864-77-TEENS (83367) to be connected with crisis intervention specialists and local resources.

Thomas noted, “Students do not have to face crisis situations alone. There is help available.”

“Our students have and continue to face unprecedented challenges in their academic and home lives,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We encourage all students who are struggling to cope with loss and adversity to reach out and seek support. This hotline provides a great service that is being utilized more than ever.”

Anyone, anywhere, has access to mental health support resources and someone to talk to in a crisis. Resources across South Carolina are available from Mental Health America of South Carolina.

If you’re in North Carolina, specific resources are available from Mental Health America of Central Carolinas.