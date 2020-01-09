Connections between Packers, Seahawks run deep

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Seattle Seahawks are coming to town and many may not realize how many connections there are between the Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers.
Tight end Jimmy Graham spent three seasons with the Seahawks, earning Pro Bowl recognition twice.
Former general manager Ted Thompson served as Seattle’s vice president of football operations from 2000 to 2004.
Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine worked as a consultant for the Seahawks in 2017.
When Pettine was head coach in Cleveland, Seahawks RB Robert Turbin was on the team and Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga was on the coaching staff.
Luke Butkus, Packers assistant offensive line coach, spent 2010-11 with the Seahawks as a quality control assistant
Photo courtesy packers.com
Clint Hurtt, Seahawks assistant head coach/defensive line coach, and Packers S Adrian Amos were with the Chicago Bears from 2015-16. Hurtt was outside linebackers coach at the time.
Seahawks executive vice president and general manager John Schneider has multiple connections to Green Bay. He was with the Packers for 13 years from 1992 to 2009 in numerous positions: personnel intern, scout, personnel analyst to the general manager, and director of football operations.
Schneider also attended Abbot Pennings High in De Pere.
Schneider and Packers executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball previously worked together with the Washington Redskins in 2001.
Photo courtesy packers.com.
Schneider also previously worked alongside Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in Kansas City from 1997 to 1999.
Matt Malaspina, Packers director of college scouting, served as an area scout for Seattle from 2000 to 2004.
Photo courtesy packers.com.
Before becoming the Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson played one season in 2011 with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
CB Kevin King played at the University of Washington from 2013 to 2016.
Ervin, Seahawks T Duane Brown (2016-17), and DE Jadeveon Clowney (2016-18) were teammates for the Texans.
From 2009 to 2011, Brian Schottenheimer worked with Pettine and Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith while with the New York Jets. Schottenheimer was on the St. Louis Rams’ coaching staff with Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans from 2012 to 2014.
In 2001, Schottenheimer was on the Washington coaching staff with Packers inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti.
Smith held multiple titles at Texas Tech while Seattle DE Branden Jackson was playing from 2013-15.
Photo courtesy of packers.com.
Brian Schneider, Seahawks special teams coordinator, was the special teams/LBs/safeties coach at UCLA when Packers TE Marcedes Lewis was in attendance.
Seahawks quality control/defense coach Tom Donatell was a graduate assistant when Packers DL Kenny Clark was on the team in 2015. Donatell was T Bryan Bulaga‘s teammate at Iowa where he was a linebacker.
Jethro Franklin, Seahawks assistant defensive line coach, coached the Packers’ defensive line from 2000 to 2004.
Larry Izzo, Seahawks assistant special teams coach, was the special teams coordinator for the Houston Texans when Packers RB Tyler Ervin was on the team in 2016-17. Izzo was also teammates with Packers director of player engagement Grey Ruegamer in New England in the early 2000s.
Seahawks running backs coach Chad Morton was the Packers’ coaching administrator in 2009 and special teams assistant from 2010-13. Seahawks assistant offensive line coach Pat Ruel held the same position from 2001-02.
Packers T Jared Veldheer (2014-17) and CB Tramon Williams (2017) were teammates with Seahawks WR Jaron Brown and G Mike Iupati in Arizona.
Packers LB B.J. Goodson was teammates with Seahawks G/T D.J. Fluker and QB Geno Smith while playing for the N.Y. Giants in 2017.
Seahawks CB Akeem King played for the Atlanta Falcons when head coach Matt LaFleur and TEs coach Justin Outten were on the coaching staff.
Seahawks K Jason Myers was teammates with Lewis in Jacksonville from 2015-17. Nathaniel Hackett, Packers offensive coordinator, was also in Jacksonville when Myers was there.
Packers G/T Billy Turner and Seahawks LB Dekoda Watson were teammates in Denver in 2016.
Former college teammates include:
Packers P JK Scott and Reed in Alabama
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and RB Marshawn Lynch in California
Goodson and Jaron Brown in Clemson
Packers WR Geronimo Allison and Seahawks WR Malik Turner in Illinois
Packers S Darnell Savage and Seahawks DT Quinton Jefferson in Maryland
Packers LB Rashan Gary, Seahawks SS Lano Hill and DT Bryan Mone in Michigan.
Packers C Corey Linsley and T Jamarco Jones in Ohio State.
Ervin and Akeem King in San Jose State
Packers LB Ty Summers, Seahawks DE L.J. Collier and C Joey Hunt in TCU
Packers DL Kingsley Keke and G/T Germain Ifedi in Texas A&M
King and Seahawks LB Ben Burr-Kirven in Washington