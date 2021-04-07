Conservative speaker coming to Clemson; protests planned in response

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson chapter of “Turning Point” invited Tomi Lahren as part of what’s called the “Back the Blue” event Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum, sparking controversy on campus.

“Turning Point” has organized this event partially in response to previous appearances by members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chapter president Lauren Spottz says it’s a way to initiate conversation.

“We saw speakers on the other side of politics come to Clemson this year, so we thought this was the perfect time so say ok so people have had that opportunity, now we’ll bring in this side of the equation,” said Spottz.

However, Lahren’s appearance is also sparking backlask and protest.

Student Uchenna Ofoje plans to protest outside of the event.

“Honestly in short words I would say shame on you,” said Ofoje, adding the protest and a petition asking the school to cancel the event is motivated by comments like a now deleted tweet.

Lahren wrote in that tweet: “Meet the new KKK, they call themselves Black Lives Matter”.

“To then allow her to come here is kind of a kick in the face to a lot of students of color, specifically black students here at Clemson,” said Ofoje.

Lahren responded to the petiton on Twitter, saying “Too bad, too sad, see you tomorrow night @ClemsonUniv”.

Clemson University campus police plan to provide security and promise a safe event with designated areas for student protest.

“It’s really not going to look any different from what people will see at a normal special event, a football game, or any type of activity where we’re expecting significant numbers of people,” said police chief Gregory Mullen.

