Construction, accident cause power outage along Woodruff Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The traffic signal at Woodruff Road and Carolina Point Parkway is not working due to a power outage related to construction and a vehicle accident.

Greenville city officials said police are directing traffic at the intersection. Drivers are asked to use caution and expect delays in the Woodruff Road area.

Police are diverting traffic on Carolina Point Parkway to Market Pointe Drive.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, Duke Energy reports 18 customers without power in the area. Duke said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment and was first reported around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.

Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

