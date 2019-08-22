Construction, accident cause power outage along Woodruff Road

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
steering-wheel-driving-driver-traffic-generic_286582

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The traffic signal at Woodruff Road and Carolina Point Parkway is not working due to a power outage related to construction and a vehicle accident.

Greenville city officials said police are directing traffic at the intersection. Drivers are asked to use caution and expect delays in the Woodruff Road area.

Police are diverting traffic on Carolina Point Parkway to Market Pointe Drive.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, Duke Energy reports 18 customers without power in the area. Duke said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment and was first reported around 12:50 a.m. Thursday.

Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store