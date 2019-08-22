Construction for addiction recovery center underway in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The opioid epidemic is one of the most talked about issues across the country, but often times there aren’t enough resources to help the people who need it.

One Anderson man is hoping to change that by opening an “in patient recovery center” in Anderson County for men. The Bridge Center is currently under construction to create living quarters for up to 64 addicts to undergo at minimum four month program.

“I have found that most people don’t want to help until it’s someone in their family. They don’t want these things in their backyard until it’s in their own home,” said Bradley Saxon who founded The Bridge Center.

The hope is to have the center up and running by Christmas starting out with roughly 15 to 20 men.

This weekend they are holding a golf tournament at Pine Lake Golf Club at 1pm to help raise some funds for their construction.