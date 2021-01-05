Construction set to begin on new Greenville County Administration Building

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Monday, Greenville County leaders broke ground on a new County Administration Building. The structure will be the cornerstone of a nearly 40 acre public-private development on University Ridge.

County leaders said the building will be a landmark that will serve the people for decades to come. It will hold county offices from tax and property services to council chambers.

The project has been years in the making.

“With this new facility, we will better serve our residents, continue to attract and maintain an excellent workforce, and work to safeguard the financial future of our entire county,” said Greenville County Administrator Joe Kernell.

The five-story connected office towers will have several entrances. The county contracted a world-renouned architecture firm for the project.

“Our building was designed with the same thoughtfulness and expertise as the Apple headquarters and PGA headquarters,” Kernell said.

The new County Administration Building is part of a larger plan to develop County Square intro a mixed-use development with office space, retail, hotel, and residential and public areas.

The current County Square office buildings were home to a shopping mall before they became home to county business.

“We couldn’t do anything because of the footprint of the building…300,000 square feet and on one floor,” said Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven. “So we got to thinking how we could do that, and the idea came that well we could build up.”

After the new building is completed, the current County Square buildings will be demolished.

“That becomes private property, revenue producing to the county, in addition to the land sales the county will benefit from to pay for this building,” Kirven said.

Kernell said the project will bring in more tax revenue without raising taxes. According developer RocaPoint Partners’ website, the development is expected to generate more than $560 million dollars in business every year. Kirven sait it will also translate into more than $23 million a year in tax revenue.

Now that the sitework is complete, it’s time for the building to go up.

“You’ll start seeing concrete poured and steel going up almost immediately, weather permitting,” Kirven said.

The building is expected to be completed within two years.