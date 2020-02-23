Consumer organization says coronavirus could lead to shortage in wedding dresses, local wedding dress shop owners weigh in

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Brides beware. There’s talk of a possible wedding dress shortage and the finger is being pointed at the coronavirus. But local wedding dress shop owners told us there is more to the story.

An exciting day for Kimberly Williams. She said yes to the perfect wedding dress.

“We came yesterday and I was stuck between two dresses and then came back today to pick,” said Boiling Springs bride, Kimberly Williams.

Her wedding isn’t for another eight months but she wanted to get ahead of the game. And it’s a good thing she did.

The American Bridal and Prom Industry Association said a large portion of wedding dresses are made in China.

They claim a lot of those factories had to temporarily close up shop because of the coronavirus, leading to a possible wedding dress shortage.

But Robyn Landmesser, the owner of the Castle Prom and Bridal shop told 7 News, not so fast.

“Things could get held up in customs just as easy as this coronavirus could impact us,” said Owner of The Castle Prom & Bridal, Robyn Landmesser.

She has been in the wedding industry since she was in high school and knows the ins and outs of buying a wedding dress like the back of her hand.

But she said this isn’t something brides have to worry about because there’s a strict plan a lot of bridal shops already follow.

“We don’t order if they don’t have it in stock or if it’s too close to a wear date. We would never push those boundaries,” Landmesser told us.

And this doesn’t just apply to wedding gowns but prom dresses too. However Landmesser told us the same rules apply.

According to the American Bridal and Prom Industry Association, as much as 80% of the world’s western-style gowns are made there in China.