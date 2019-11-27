7 tips for hacking the holiday season

Holidays can be expensive and hectic.

Tracy Chastain with Yard Party Greenvillle offered 7 News seven tips for hacking the holidays:

1. “Use what you already have around your house.”

Get some limes, some cranberries, but them in a vase that you already have. Peppermints are great to set out in old mason jars, or fill them with marshmallows. You can use lemons, it doesn’t all have to be red and green you can incorporate other things around your home. And if you have colored candlesticks, wrap them in white tape for a little candy cane feel.

2. Acts of Kindness

A delivery bucket is a prime example. If you’re a mom like Chastain, and order on Amazon all the time, leave a bucket with snacks, a little treat, a water bottle out for them “thanking them for being a frequent person at my door,” said Chastain.

3. Gift Wrapping Station

“Gather the sissors, tape, paper, labels and put them all in one place,” said Chastain. Store them somewhere with easy access but also a place the kids won’t raid.

She also recommends double sided tape for easier wrapping. And the Dollar Store sells cheap garbage bags with fun holiday print, so your Christmas morning photos aren’t messed up by those ugly black trash bags.

4. Fun Ways To Give Money

Perfect for the teenagers in your life, instead of just giving a gift card alone or cash, buy a little photo album and fill it with bills and cards. The Dollar store also has clear plastic ornaments that you can fill with bills. It’s a more fun way to give.

5. Christmas card tricks

“If you want to save a little bit on stamps go get yourself some 10 cent candy canes, tie a ribbon on them and tape them to the card, then hand deliver them to your neighbors,” said Chastain.

And if you truly want to save yourself some time, make this the year you put the addresses into a word document so you can print the labels this year and for years to come.

6. Reindeer carrots and cookies

Everybody remembers the cookies for Santa. Don’t forget the little reindeer. Grab a Sharpee have their names on them. And as for the cookies most people have a cake box in the cupboard, so use that! See cookie directions on the side of the box.

7. Foolproof Gingerbread House

Use a glue gun to build the house (no one ever eats the actual gingerbread, do they?!?!).

“And then use old plastic medicine dispensers and old mustard containers to apply the frosting so it’s not so messy.” said Chastain.