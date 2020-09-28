Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

Consumer

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is looking to kickstart holiday shopping early this year.

The company said Monday that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event over two days in October That’s because the pandemic forced it to be postponed from July.

It’s the first time the sales event is being held in the fall.

Even before Amazon’s announcement, major retailers have said they planned to push shoppers to start their holiday shopping in October, hoping to avoid crowds in their stores in November and December.

This year’s Prime Day, which will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, is sure to put pressure on rivals to offer deals around the same time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories