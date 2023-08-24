(WOWK) – Bags of sweet corn and mixed vegetables sold at Food Lion and Kroger are being recalled due to the possibility of listeria contamination.

Twin City Foods, Inc., of Stanwood, Washington, on Tuesday announced the recall of frozen Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables bags distributed to the retailers nationwide, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administrator (FDA) website.

The recall involved over a dozen products, which can be identified by their UPC code, lot number and best-if-used-by dates:

As noted in the company announcement, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in at-risk groups.

Listeriosis, the infection caused by foodborne listeria monocytogenes bacteria, affects roughly 1,600 people each year, around 260 of whom die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those at the highest risk are pregnant women, newborns, young children, those over 65 and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant persons are also 10 times more likely to contract listeria infection (pregnant Hispanic patients are roughly 24 times more likely), and can suffer miscarriages, stillbirths or preterm labor.

Symptoms of listeria infection include fever and diarrhea, along with headache, stiff neck, nausea, loss of balance, abdominal pain, confusion and convulsions, according to the CDC and FDA. Pregnant women, however, typically only experience flu-like symptoms and fever, the CDC says.

Twin City Foods, Inc., has said there have been no reports of illness.

Anyone who may have purchased one of the products listed above is urged to refrain from eating it. Customers can also return the items to their place of purchase for a refund.

Additional questions should be directed to Twin City Foods at 360-629-5678 Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the recall notice.