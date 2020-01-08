Burger King testing plant-based breakfast sandwich

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Burger King’s Meatless Impossible Whopper is a big success for the restaurant, and now it’s targeting the first meal of the day.

The chain will test a meatless breakfast sandwich in five markets later this month.

The Impossible Croissan’wich has eggs and cheese on a croissant coupled with a plant-based sausage patty from Impossible Foods.

Burger King says meatless options have been key to bringing in younger customers.

The Impossible Croissan’wich will only be available for a limited time, but if it does as well as the Impossible Whooper, you can likely expect a nationwide roll-out.

Dunkin’ began offering a similar meatless breakfast option in November with a sausage patty made by Beyond Meat.