Chick-fil-A introduces Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese Sandwich at select locations

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some Chick-fil-A locations are taking to social media to announce the release of a new sandwich: the Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese Sandwich.

The company said the sweet and spicy sandwich is the original Chick-fil-A filet, drizzled with honey and topped with southern-style pimento cheese. It is served on a warm, toasted bun with pickled jalapenos.

Chick-fil-A released three new menu items Monday, September 14. Those items include the chocolate fudge brownie, THRIVE Farmers hot coffee and mocha cream cold brew. Click here to learn more about those items.

Check with your local Chick-fil-A restaurant to see if they will be offering the sandwich.