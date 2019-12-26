Christmas gift returns & exchanges

(CNN) – After the holiday season, there may be some gifts you want to return or exchange.

Before heading to the store, know each retailer has its own policy when it comes to returns and exchanges.

Consumer Reports says not to open the box, to keep the original packaging intact and to keep your receipts.

They say having one will ensure you receive a full refund, or you’ll only get store credit.

Consumer Reports also says to bring your ID, as some stores use computerized systems that may require identification for a return or exchange.