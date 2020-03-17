Deputies warn of potential COVID-19 scam in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County are warning residents of a possible scam involving the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of a call that a citizen received from the Coronavirus Hotline stating that if they were on Medicare they would be eligible for a Coronavirus test kit.

The person on the phone asked for the citizen’s address, phone numbers, social security number, and spouse’s name.

“Scammers will use any trick in the book in order to steal someone’s personal identifying information, including using the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Officer for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Scammers will use a sense of urgency in an attempt to elicit a reaction from those they are trying to scam.”

The sheriff’s office also recommends anyone with questions about the COVID-19 pandemic to follow CDC guidelines and if you have any questions about the virus and testing protocols to contact your healthcare professional.