1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Asheville Christian Academy Buncombe County Schools Graham County Schools Haywood County Schools Highlands School Jackson County Schools Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College Mitchell County Schools Swain County Schools

Dunkin’ Donuts adds Snackin’ Bacon to the menu

Consumer

by: JEREMY TANNER, Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Dunkin’)

(WIAT) – Get ready for possibly the best news you’ll get all week.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced its latest addition to the snack family: Snackin’ Bacon.

According to the Dunkin’ Donuts press release, the delicious snack is said to include “eight half-slices of bacon specially flavored with Sweet Black Pepper seasoning for a sweet and savory combination offering a deliciously bold taste.”

Snackin’ Bacon will also be offered in a sleeve to make it easier for customers to enjoy the snack while on the go.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store