How you can get an extra $1,000 for your holiday shopping

(WIAT) — Do you want to get paid to go holiday shopping? Well, business.org is willing to pay you $1,000 to keep the shopping local this year.
The organization is taking applications for one lucky person to ditch all the big-name stores and shop locally for gifts.
If you’re the chosen one, the requirements are pretty straightforward: shop locally, take a picture in the store and log your receipts and experiences during your shopping spree.
Think you’re up for the challenge? You can find the application here and send it their way.
Let us know what you’re favorite local shops are on Twitter: @NickErebia.
