Krispy Kreme debuts Halloween-themed doughnuts

The trio of new doughnuts are available at all Krispy Kreme locations nationwide starting today through Oct. 31. / Krispy Kreme

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We’re now just a few weeks away from Halloween – and what better way to celebrate than with a sweet treat?

Krispy Kreme on Monday debuted its newest collection of cyclops doughnuts to celebrate the spooky season.

The three new doughnuts are:

Slimon: A slime monster made with original glazed doughnut filled with lemon and topped with green icing

Mumford: Mummy-themed doughnut made with original glazed doughnut wrapped in white and purple frosting

Hypno-Henry: Glazed doughnut filled with cake batter and topped with yellow icing, orange sugar and white frosting swirl

The trio of new doughnuts are available at all Krispy Kreme locations nationwide starting today through Oct. 31.

The doughnut chain says it will also give a free doughnut to anyone who stops by in costume on Halloween.