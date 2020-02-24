Krispy Kreme to offer delivery

(CNN Newsource) – Doughnut lovers are salivating over Krispy Kreme’s new and upcoming delivery service.

Starting Saturday, Krispy kreme will start a delivery service across the country.

Customers must live near one of the 350 U.S. locations though. And in most cases, they will have to be 10 miles from a shop.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website, and there will be a $5 fee.

Saturday is actually Leap Day, so to kick-off its new delivery service, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of Leap Day babies within 10 miles of their shops.

Visit krispykreme.com for more information.