Labor Day deals: What’s hot and what to avoid

(WSPA) – With the downturn in the economy those annual sales we’ve all come to know may take on a new level of importance for your family this year.

So 7News looked into how the upcoming Labor Day deals stack up to previous years including what’s different and what to hold off buying till the holidays.

As we looked in stores, we met Greenville Dad Jonathan Johnston, the type of savvy shopper to plan ahead, way ahead.

“Well Labor Day, you know, it’s the end of summer so that’s when you know everything from Summer is going to be going on sale so yeah, we go and try to pick out what she likes from anywhere from a size and a half to three sizes up. If it’s a good price I’ll buy it,” said Johnston.

And he’s dead on. Those swimsuits, shorts and t-shirts will be up to 75% off during Labor Day Sales according to analysts who follow prices.

Other hot categories for end of summer sales:

– Up to 35% off large appliances like refrigerators and washing machines

– Up to $500 dollars off mattresses

– And up to 70% off patio furniture like Wayfair’s “outdoor deals” (but be forewarned, pickings may be slim).

Home improvement items like paint, and some tools will also be on sale at big box stores like Lowes.

Shopper Shelly Willyard is eager to take advantage of landscaping deals on things like mulch and mums.

“Oh I always get excited about the sale and I always get excited about each season and look forward to that,” said Willyard.

The price tracking site DealNews says even companies that are hurting in this pandemic seem to be pulling out all the stops.

“Even when it comes to something like JC Penny’s which we know has really been in trouble, they’re already offering up to 60 percent off for their labor day sales which is exactly what we saw last year so some stores are definitely going to try to boost their bottom line by offering the sales we’ve come to expect and try to entice customers to shop even if that means them shopping online rather than in store,” said Julie Ramhold a Consumer Analyst with DealNews.

And with that in mind, there is one big difference this year: The duration of sales.

“This year is different becasue of COVID-19 we are trying to steer clear of a lot of people in our stores so we’re letting our sales go a little bit longer than they have in past years,” said Jasmine Irby at Target in Greenville.

One category you might want to hold off on is electronics. Sales on laptops, TVs and cell phones will be a lot better come Black Friday.

For the same reason you should wait to buy fall clothes and toys till the holidays.

Then again, if you’re e-learning child is coming shopping with you like Johnston, maybe one toy won’t hurt.

Labor Day is usually associated with great end of summer deals on grills, but word is, not as much this year.

Some of the more popular brands went on deep discount in july so they will not be a part of the labor day sales.