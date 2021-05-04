McDonald’s will be giving away free Caramel Brownie McFlurries on Tuesday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – McDonald’s will be giving away its new Caramel Brownie McFlurry on Tuesday.

“Our McFlurry spoon is ~misunderstood~ and every true McDonald’s fan understands the struggle of confusing it for a straw. While we can’t change the iconic hollow spoon (a key piece of the mixing process), we can help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it,” the company said in a press release. “Consider it our way of making that salty moment of confusion just a little sweeter.”

On May 4, customers will be able to get a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry by scanning the offer code in McDonald’s app. No purchase is necessary at participating locations, according to the press release.

If you don’t want to leave your home, you can get a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when you make a minimum $15 purchase exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats. That deal will run from May 3-9.

McDonald’s is also offering a free order of large fries when you download their app.

