More reports of indoor Ring cameras hacked, how to protect yourself

(CBS News) – There are more reports indoor Ring cameras are being infiltrated. Hackers are talking to homeowners and even children through the camera’s microphone.

A stranger watched and talked to a little girl through a Ring camera last week. The apparent hacker tried to get the girl to wreck her room and repeat a racial slur. This is far from an isolated incident. Similar cases have been happening across the country.

Ring, which is owned by Amazon, claims its network was not infiltrated. Hackers apparently obtained passwords through outside sources allowing them to compromise the cameras. In a statement the company says in part, “Unfortunately, when the same username and password is reused on multiple services, it’s possible for bad actors to gain access to many accounts.”

In the past, hackers have been able to get access to baby monitors and even children’s toys connected to the internet. In those cases people had reused old passwords or never changed the default password. Experts say people should use strong and unique passwords and set up two-factor authentication for all important sites and devices.

In the Ring app: go to account settings and hit the two-factor authentication button. From then on, when you log onto the app or website, the company will send a text to verify it’s you.

A few steps can make cameras inside the home more secure and prevent scary moments.