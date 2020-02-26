Olive Garden quadruples free offer for Leap Day birthday guests

(WSPA Staff) – Olive Garden is gifting ‘Leapling’ guests with four free Dolicinis on Feb. 29 to make up for lost birthday years.

According to a news release from Olive Garden representatives, approximately 205,000 people were born on Leap Day in the United States, ultimately missing out on four years’ worth of celebrations.

Olive Garden will also be offering one-time discounted take-home entrées to all guests on February 29. Options include a choice between fettuccine alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno and spaghetti with meat sauce.

For more information visit OliveGarden.com