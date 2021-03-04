RetailMeNot to fulfill 10 registries following canceled events, accepting nominations

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – RetailMeNot announced it will be fulfilling 10 incomplete wedding or baby shower registries or wish lists from events that were canceled due to COVID-19.

The company said it wants to recognize how tough the past year has been.

It will be hosting a Spring for Savings event to help other “confidently kick off a fresh season.” The company said it will be offering major deals from retailers such as CVS, Amazon, Expedia, Overstock.com and more.

As part of the event, the company will be giving away $1,000 rewards for 10 families to put towards their unfulfilled registries. The company said this will be for those who missed major life milestones, such as weddings, showers, birthdays or trips, in the past year.

“We know traditional parties celebrating big occasions have been cancelled this past year due to COVID, and with those cancellations came unfulfilled registries that folks rely on to support new babies and new homes. The Spring for Savings event was created to help support and spark joy for people across the country who aren’t able to purchase these necessary items themselves,” RetailMeNot Shopping & Trends Expert Sara Skirboll said.

Click here to make a nomination.