Secondhand Gift Shopping

(CNN)- Consumers are more interested in buying and receiving secondhand gifts this holiday season.

According to a report from Accenture, 48 % of those surveyed said they were willing to give second-hand apparel as gifts and 56 % said they would accept such gifts for themselves.

A report by online consignment store Thread Up projects the secondhand market to grow to $51 billion by the year 2023 as more people look to reduce their carbon footprint.

The Thread Up report also found people are ditching retail because of the uniqueness, value and fun that thrift shopping can provide.