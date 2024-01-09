(WSPA) – It is more important than ever to protect your social media accounts.

Hijacking profiles is now the fastest growing type of cyber attack, according to a recent report from the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Profile hack horror story

When Ruth Rice Free got a notification on her phone of an attempt to log in to her Facebook account, she had the horrible realization her password was compromised.

“So I immediately rush to start trying to change it. Just like that, someone had already taken over,” Free explained.

The nightmare that followed left a trail of victims as the hackers used her profile to trick her own network of friends.

She said the first two scams claimed her daughter, and then aunt, had died, and that she was giving away their expensive electronics.

“Some people reached out to the hackers and it was a $300 gifting fee and some people paid that money,” Free said.

According to Free, she tried to prove to Meta that she was the true account owner, but got nowhere because the hackers had stolen her identity.

“A chill came over me because I sort of started feeling like these people are not going to stop,” Free explained.

They didn’t. The hackers soon posted their most lucrative scam yet, a purebred puppy giveaway, with a “rehoming fee.”

“The more people who sent them the $300, the more they kept it alive,” according to Free.

How to prevent social media hijacking

Nick Watson, the Information Technology Security Manager at Sherman College of Chiropractic said there are two crucial steps you should take to help prevent a social media hack:

Set up multi-factor authentication

Make sure your password is not the same as your email login.

Watson said you should also make sure your profiles are not public, and be cautious when a “friend” messages you something out of the blue. You could be interacting with someone who has taken over your friend’s account, especially if they are trying to get you to make a financial investment of some sort.

You can also safeguard your precious photos and posts as often as you desire.

On platforms like Facebook you can download everything you’ve uploaded:

Go to your account

Select settings and privacy

Scroll down to “your information”

Select “download”

Choose “complete copy” or select a “date range” before pressing submit

I was hacked, now what?

If your account is hacked, a quick online search will help you find steps to “recover your account.”

Here are the links for recovery by platform:

Meta (also known as Facebook)

Instagram

X (formerly known as Twitter)

LinkedIn

TikTok

If you can gain access:

Immediately check the settings to make sure the hacker didn’t change your email and phone number

Update your password.

Set up two-step authentication.

Watson also suggested you quickly scan your device “to try to make sure that there’s nothing on it that is actually stealing your information, stealing your logins and passwords as you enter them in.”

He recommends downloading the free scanner Avira which works for both Android phones and Apple products, which are rarely compromised compared to Windows and Android-based products.

If your computer might be the source of the hack, you can scan Windows as well.

Why are social media hacks increasing?

The Chief Scientist for the online security company Aura explained to 7NEWS one reason why these hacks are growing more common.

“In some cases they can buy ready made attack tool kits that can set this attack up for them, purchased in underground markets. In some cases you can get customer support,” Zulfikar Ramzan said.

After two months of persistence, Free finally managed to get Meta to take down the page so no more people would fall victim. However, by doing so she also lost any hope of accessing all her photos and more importantly her many connections.

“I’ve been distraught, my reputation has been, been tarnished. A lot of people think that was me,” said Free who has had trouble reconnecting with weary friends on her new page.

Free hopes she can set the record straight so she can regain her connections to help with her business as a Demand Concierge, handling all aspects of putting on major events.

Above all, she hopes she can save others from the pain of a stolen online identity.