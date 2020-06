SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Humane Society will be holding a yard sale Friday and Saturday to raise money for the organization.

The humane society said “tons of treasures” have been donated from people all over the Upstate to help the animals.

The funds raised will go to help purchase kitten food, kitten replacement milk, vaccines, dog treats and help pay for special surgeries.

Anyone attending will be asked to practice social distancing.

