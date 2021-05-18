Spartanburg Police warn of phone scam threatening arrest

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police in Spartanburg are warning residents of scammers attempting to take their money by pretending to be a police investigator.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, multiple people reported the scam to police.

Police said the scammer told potential victims that his name was Investigator Steadman and that there was a warrant issued for their arrest.

The scammer then said that potential victims could pay money to avoid being arrested, police said.

Spartanburg Police said they are reminding citizens that they will never attempt to collect fines over the telephone and that no legitimate business or government agency will request funds using gift cards.

If you have received a telephone call related to the scam, you’re asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2035.