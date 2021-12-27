US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires

COLMA, CA – APRIL 07: The Hyundai logo is displayed on a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV at a Hyundai dealership on April 7, 2017 in Colma, California. South Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai announced that they are recalling 1.4 million cars and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and South Korea for a potential problem that causes engine failure or stalling. The recall includes 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs as well as 2011 – 2014 Kia Optima, 2011 – 2013 Kia Sportage SUVs and 2012 – 2014 and Kia Sorento SUVs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a new engineering analysis investigation covers more than 3 million vehicles from the 2011 through 2016 model years.

The agency has 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which occurred in vehicles that already have been recalled. Engine failures and fires have dogged the Korean automakers’ vehicles since September of 2015 when it issued an engine failure recall.

Since then it has issued at least eight more recalls for a host of engine problems, according to NHTSA documents posted on its website Monday.