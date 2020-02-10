Waffle House is taking Valentine’s Day reservations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Several Waffle Houses in the Upstate will be hosting special Valentine’s Day Dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white table cloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of hash browns.

A photo posted to Waffle House’s Twitter shows what might be waiting for you if you spend your special day there:

💛 Valentine’s Day is 1 week away! 💛 Have you reserved your table yet? Visit https://t.co/rpHuq3jC77 to see a full list of participating units! pic.twitter.com/aEwpGIhwRV — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) February 7, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you’re interested in booking a seat at one of America’s most romantic restaurants, you can find a participating Waffle House by clicking here.