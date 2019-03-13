Controlled burn planned near Enoree
LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Don't be alarmed if you smell or see smoke near Enoree on Wednesday afternoon.
South Carolina Forestry Commission officials say a controlled burn will be held a few miles south of the town of Enoree.
People may notice smoke or flames around 1 p.m. Wednesday, forestry officials say.
Top Stories
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Goat elected as honorary mayor sworn in for first term
- Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke formally announces bid for Democratic nomination for
- Mostly cloudy skies, isolated thunderstorm possible today
- EU Council President Tusk says bloc should be "open to a long extension" for UK if it needs to