News

Controlled burn planned near Enoree

By:

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 11:37 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 11:47 AM EDT

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Don't be alarmed if you smell or see smoke near Enoree on Wednesday afternoon.

South Carolina Forestry Commission officials say a controlled burn will be held a few miles south of the town of Enoree.

People may notice smoke or flames around 1 p.m. Wednesday, forestry officials say.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.


