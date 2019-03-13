Controlled burn planned near Enoree

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Getty Images

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- Don't be alarmed if you smell or see smoke near Enoree on Wednesday afternoon.

South Carolina Forestry Commission officials say a controlled burn will be held a few miles south of the town of Enoree.

People may notice smoke or flames around 1 p.m. Wednesday, forestry officials say.