Converse College to provide remittances for room and board fees

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Converse College announced Saturday it will be offering a pro-rated remittance of housing and dining fees for all students, regardless of the day they departed campus.

Converse College will be offering the remittance for students who have moved out of residence halls by April 5, 2020. Students can request an extension which can be moved to April 8.

The proration will be based on the student’s federal, state, and institutional aid. Students who are receiving grants or scholarships that cover all charges will see a reduction in their institutional aid proportionately.

For students receiving aid from the U.S. Veteran’s Administration may require adjustments by the VA before receiving a refund.

Converse College, in a news release, issued the following guidelines:

Any remittance will first be applied to any outstanding amount owed by the student to the institution and to any loss of deposit due to room damage. Room damages will be assessed by Residential Life staff beginning April 13, 2020 (this date chosen to protect our staff from any potential virus on surfaces), and students whose rooms have damage that wasn’t noted during the check-in process will be notified.

After the remittance is applied to outstanding balances and/or loss of deposits, students may choose how they want the remaining amount applied:

a.     Reduce their loan amount by this remittance;

b.     Apply the amount to their Converse fall 2020 charges;

c.     Donate some or all of the amount to the Student Benevolence Fund to help others who are facing unusual hardship as a result of COVID-19; or

d.     Request a check.

In addition, Converse College will be refunding graduation fees and suspending all charges applied to student accounts for late payments beginning April 1, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

