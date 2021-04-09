Converse enrollment VP encourages students to be ambitious when applying to schools in 2021

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- This year more than ever, VP of Enrollment Management at Converse College Jamie Grant said it’s time to go big when applying to post secondary schools and for scholarships.

Grant means that students should consider applying to any school they are interested in for the fall semester of 2021. She said that goes for scholarships as well.

Grant said many students are deterred with small amounts or local organizations like churches and parents workplaces offering smaller amounts but these can cover expenses like books or some meals.

She also said it’s important to try several different majors or areas of focus to see what a student might like to do. There may be jobs the student isn’t aware of and could provide a well paying and satisfying career.

Grant said at Converse, there are staff members in financial planning that can help students with the FAFSA and other financial items that could be seen as barriers.

Grant said in 2020, there were fewer students traveling out of state for school and enrollment classes continue to change and evolve.

To find out more information about admission at Converse visit their website here.