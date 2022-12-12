MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A convicted felon is facing a gun charge in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, a detective stopped a vehicle on Oct. 13 near the intersection of Veterans Drive and Tiptop Drive for numerous traffic violations.

Detectives said Danny Joseph Jimison, 33, of Marion, was a passenger in the car and was found to be in possession of a handgun.

Jimison was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s office said Jimison is a convicted felon and prohibited by NC law from possessing a firearm.