Conway child runs away from home to avoid sexual abuse, man arrested

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after a Conway child ran away from home to avoid sexual abuse.

Stephen Kelly Bush has been arrested in the case, according to Horry County police.

Bush, 52, of Conway, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 8:15 a.m. on December 20, according to booking records. He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 in the first degree. No bail has been set and Bush remains in the center as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Stephen Kelly Bush (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

On October 29, officers responded to the Scotchman, located at 2354 E. Highway 501 in Conway, for a 10-year-old who called 911, stating she ran away from home because she was being abused. The victim reported to police the suspect had “forcibly touched her” on several different occasions over the past two years. The victim also reportedly told police she was scared because she had told an adult, but the adult didn’t stop it.

According to the report, there were five other children living at the home, ranging in age from one to 15 years old. The children were placed with DSS pending an investigation.